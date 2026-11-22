Former Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants youngster George Roby has landed a move to Australia ahead of 2027 to join Group 3 Rugby League outfit Port City Breakers.

Now 24, Roby began his rugby league journey in Warrington’s youth system but was swiftly picked up by fellow Super League side Huddersfield at the age of 18.

The hooker did not register a first-team appearance for either the Wolves or the Giants, but gained plenty of experience out on loan during his time with the Giants, and has gone on to carve out a career in the lower tiers of the British pyramid.

Having spent 2026 donning the colours of Rochdale Hornets, former England Academy international Roby has now opted to head Down Under: with a contract secured from amateur side Port City.

George Roby lands move Down Under for 2027

Roby will head to Australia with 91 professional career appearances to his name having played games for North Wales Crusaders, Swinton Lions, Whitehaven and Bradford Bulls as well as Rochdale: racking up 19 tries in the process.

Come 2027, he will line up in the Club Old Bar/Club West 1st Grade division, and will link up with fellow former Championship man Will Tilleke, who joined Port City earlier this year after a brief stint at Salford RLFC.

Tilleke – who announced his retirement from rugby league back in 2024 – has made 48 appearances in the British game between Widnes Vikings, Crusaders, Rochdale and Salford: though has never previously crossed paths with Roby.

Group 3 Rugby League outfit Port City are yet to announce Roby’s arrival, but he announced his own move via social media, writing on Instagram: “One of the biggest decisions I’ve had to make in rugby yet!

“Everyone who knows me knows I’m a mummy’s boy, but since (I was) a 10-year-old kid, my dream was to move to Australia playing rugby.

“Thanks to Port City Breakers, that’s been made possible.

“(I) can’t wait to get started now and (I’m) keen to get in that sun!”