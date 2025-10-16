George Griffin has found a new home following his exit from Castleford, signing a two-year deal with Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles as he reunites with former Tigers head coach Craig Lingard.

Oxford-born Griffin has spent the last six seasons with Cas having joined them ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Joining them on the back of a Super League Grand Final appearance with Salford Red Devils in 2019, he went on to play 110 games for the Tigers, taking his career tally above the 260-mark.

The versatile forward – who turned 33 in June – will now continue his career in the Championship for at least the next two years with the Eagles.

Released Castleford Tigers stalwart lands Championship deal ahead of 2026

Griffin began his career with Hull KR, and has donned a shirt for Gateshead Thunder (now Newcastle), London Broncos and Wakefield Trinity as well as the clubs already mentioned.

After penning a deal until the end of 2027 at Olympic Legacy Park, he said: “I’m estatic to sign for the club, I’ve been talking to Linners (Craig Lingard) for a couple of months now and this move just seems to make sense for me.

“I’ve worked with him before at Castleford, I like the way he operates as a coach and his approach to training and coaching, and I’m really looking forward to working with him again.”

The veteran joins an Eagles side which finished 11th in the Championship this year. All being well, he will represent them in a 21-team division next season, with the second tier set to merge with League 1.

Full details of that merger, including the name of the newly-formed bumper competition, are still to be confirmed by the RFL.

Sheffield boss Lingard added: “I’m really pleased to be able to get Griff in for the next two seasons, he’s a massively experienced individual and got a really good pedigree.

“He’s one of the best defensive and technical players that I’ve previously worked with, and I’ve developed a really good working relationship with him.

“I think he’ll be a leader for us on-and-off the field and hopefully he can help bring on some of our younger players, but hopefully he can help develop some more of our senior players too.”

The Eagles have already been busy in both the recruitment and retention departments, and their squad is beginning to take shape for 2026.

Griffin joins Matty Marsh, Joe Brown, Billy Walkley, Ryan Millar, Jayden Billy, Josh Hodson, Will Oakes, Jack Mallinson, Martyn Reilly, Conor Fitzsimmons, Masi Matongo, Blake Broadbent, Lewis Peachey, Corey Johnson, Harry Bowes, Reiss Butterworth, Connor Bower, Joel Farrell, Alex Foster and Jack Bussey in committing to the club.