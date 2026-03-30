Leeds Rhinos have paid a touching tribute following the passing of Geoff Burrow, the father of the late Rhinos great Rob, after a short illness.

Geoff, along with the rest of the Burrow family, became a champion for the Motor Neurone Disease community when son Rob was diagnosed back in December 2019.

Following Rob’s passing in June 2024, Geoff’s campaigning for the community did not stop and helped to see The Rob Burrow Centre for MND open in Leeds last November.

Located at Seacroft Hospital, that is the first purpose-built centre entirely dedicated to MND care, research, education and holistic support.

Notably, Geoff was the man that took son Rob to his first-ever rugby league game as a child – Leeds against Leigh.

And as Headingley came together to celebrate the life of Rob back in 2024 at a game between the same two sides, Geoff spoke with pride to Sky Sports about not only his son’s career but what everyone had achieved together off the field following his MND diagnosis.

Geoff Burrow dies following short illness as Leeds Rhinos pay touching tribute

Leeds announced the passing of Geoff on Monday morning and paid an emotional tribute.

The Rhinos’ statement reads: “It is with deep sadness that the club has learnt of the passing on Monday 30th March of Geoff Burrow, the father of Rob Burrow, after a period of ill health.

“Leeds-born Geoff was a tireless campaigner for the MND community following Rob’s diagnosis in December 2019 and continued that work after Rob’s passing in June 2024.

“A devoted husband, father and a grandfather, Geoff brought Rob to his first ever game at Headingley and started his love of the Rhinos.

“Geoff was always a champion for those who did not have a voice throughout his career as a trade union representative.

“The club would like to pass on our deepest condolences to Geoff’s wife Irene and the Burrow family at this sad time.

“We would like to ask that the family are given privacy at this time. May he rest in peace.”