Former Super League, NRL and England stalwart Gareth Widdop has announced his return to the rugby field – after agreeing a surprise deal to join Huddersfield Rugby Union.

Widdop announced his retirement from rugby league at the end of last season following a stint with his hometown club, Halifax Panthers. It was unclear at that stage whether or not Widdop would return to Australia or continue life in England, having spent most of his career Down Under.

But Widdop will be remaining in England for the foreseeable future, it seems. Huddersfield confirmed on Saturday evening that they had signed the former international half-back to their squad for the current campaign.

Widdop will be linking up with another former Super League star, with ex-Man of Steel Danny Brough the current head coach of Huddersfield.

The 35-year-old will return to the field under the leadership of Brough, with Huddersfield currently playing in the Yorkshire regional leagues. Brough finished his playing career with Huddersfield before transitioning to become their new head coach last April – and he will now be able to call on the services of one of the best players English rugby league has produced.

Widdop enjoyed a storied career in the NRL across a decade with both Melbourne Storm and St George. He has also represented England and Great Britain at the highest level.

The half-back made the move to Super League in 2020 with Warrington Wolves, spending three seasons with the Wire between 2020 and 2022.

He then moved to Castleford Tigers, spending a solitary season with the club before dropping down to the Championship and joining Halifax at the start of 2024.

However, he was released at the end of last season and it looked as though Widdop would return to Australia. But he will now continue playing in Yorkshire’s regional rugby union leagues for the coming months.

