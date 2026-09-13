Off-contract Leigh star Gareth O’Brien has penned a new deal with the Leopards and will go around again in 2027, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal.

Utility back O’Brien – who will turn 35 next month – joined Leigh ahead of the 2023 campaign following their return to Super League.

A Challenge Cup winner in his first year at the club, he has played 97 games across all competitions in the Leopards’ colours to date, reaching the landmark of 350 career appearances a few weeks ago.

Earlier this week, Leigh announced their list of end-of-season departures: with O’Brien and Matt Davis left as their only two off-contract stars whose futures were unclear.

Now, LoveRugbyLeague can reveal that a decision has been reached for O’Brien to ink a new deal and remain a part of Adrian Lam’s squad next season.

‘I’ve had a great four years here now and I feel I’ve got at least another 12 months of rugby in me’

This season has seen O’Brien drop down the pecking order, but he has still clocked up 20 appearances – scoring two tries and kicking two goals as well as one drop goal.

Speaking to LoveRugbyLeague, the 34-year-old said: “I’ve had a great four years here now and I feel I’ve got at least another 12 months of rugby in me.

“I’ve not played as much this year, so it’s probably done my body and my head some good.

“I’ve got a bit of a different role sitting behind Cooky (Adam Cook) and Lammy (Lachlan Lam) now, but the club were up front with me at the start of the year about that and that’s all you can ask for.

“I know my role, I love being a part of this group.”

Born in Warrington, O’Brien began his career with his hometown club and featured 62 times at first-team level for the Wolves between 2011 and 2015.

Salford Red Devils, Toronto Wolfpack and Castleford Tigers were his other permanent homes prior to Leigh, with games also played on loan/dual-registration earlier in his career for Widnes Vikings, St Helens, Swinton Lions and North Wales Crusaders.

The veteran’s career points tally now sits at 1,641: with 92 tries scored adding to 626 goals and 21 drop goals – including the unforgettable one which sealed Salford’s survival in the 2016 Million Pound Game against Hull KR.

Reflecting on his role at Leigh, he said: “It’s been enjoyable, I’m a team-first guy and I’ve enjoyed it while I’ve been out there. I’m obviously disappointed when I’m not out there, but I know my role has changed this year.

“I’m content with that at my age now, and I’m just trying to enjoy each day.

“I’m not too sure what life beyond rugby holds at the minute, I’ve got a few bits that I’m trying to sort out.

“Coaching may be one of them, but obviously being one of the older guys (in the squad) now, I can lean on that experience and help some of the younger lads coming through.”