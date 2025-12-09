Championship stalwart announces retirement with emotional 171-word post

Featherstone stalwart Gareth Gale has announced his retirement from professional rugby league at the age of 32, bidding farewell to Rovers via social media.

Gale joined the Flatcappers from local community club Featherstone Lions ahead of the 2020 campaign.

Making his debut for Rovers in a win away against London Broncos, he went on to rack up more than 120 appearances in their colours.

Never departing Post Office Road after signing on the dotted line six seasons ago, the winger notched almost 90 tries across all competitions and kicked a sole goal.

JOIN OUR WHATSAPP COMMUNITY!

👉🏻 Click HERE to join and have the biggest rugby league exclusives delivered straight to your device!

Championship stalwart Gareth Gale announces retirement: ‘It’s been a dream come true to play for my hometown club’

Born and bred in Featherstone, veteran Gale twice featured under the Wembley arch for his hometown club, doing so in the 2021 and 2025 finals of the 1895 Cup.

Rovers won the first of those against York, but were beaten narrowly in this year’s showpiece by York in a game which went the full distance to Golden Point.

Gale also formed part of the Fev side which lifted the Championship League Leaders’ Shield in 2023.

He announced his decision to retire via social media, writing on Facebook: “Just want to let everyone know that I have decided to call it time on my career as a professional rugby league player.

“It’s not been an easy decision, but it’s a decision I have been thinking about for some time now and I believe it’s what’s best for me and my family.

“It’s been a dream come true to play for my hometown club and in some pretty special games, I never thought I’d get to see the Rovers playing at Wembley, and then getting the opportunity to play there twice as a player has been unbelievable.”

The 32-year-old bows out from Fev with the club’s financial situation still remaining unclear.

It’s yet to be confirmed whether, amid their ongoing issues, Rovers will make the start line to compete in the Championship come 2026.

Gale’s social media post announcing his retirement continues: “Over the last six years, I’ve played alongside some great players and been coached by some excellent coaches.

“I want to just take this opportunity to thank everyone I’ve played alongside, been coached by, everyone at the club of Featherstone, the fans that turn up week in, week out and most importantly my family, who have been there for me through it all.

“I couldn’t have done it without them by my side.”