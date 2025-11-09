Veteran former Super League prop seals cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026

Doncaster have announced the signing of Gadwin Springer from fellow Championship outfit Featherstone Rovers, with the veteran prop penning a one-year deal for 2026.

Cayenne native Springer, who was the first South America-born player to feature in Super League, has spent the vast majority of the last five seasons with Fev.

First joining Rovers midway through the 2021 campaign, he went on to amass 85 appearances across all competitions in their colours in-between short stints with both Toulouse Olympique and French Super XIII outfit Villeneuve Leopards.

Olympique are one of four clubs Springer has represented in the top-flight, following on from Catalans Dragons, Castleford Tigers and Toronto Wolfpack.

Having turned 32 in April, he will remain in the Championship for 2026 with Doncaster.

Veteran former Super League prop Gadwin Springer seals cross-Championship switch ahead of 2026

Having moved to the South of France as a teenager, the powerful front-rower – who arrives at Doncaster from financially-stricken Fev – has seven international caps on his CV for Les Bleus.

As the Dons – who finished eighth in the Championship this year – announced his signing, Springer said: “I’m really happy to have everything sorted now.

“It’s been a tough few weeks, not really knowing what is happening, but we got this done quickly and I’m really pleased to be here.

“There’s a great vision for the club and the future looks really bright, so I’m happy to be part of it.”

Making his first-team debut for Catalans against St Helens back in March 2014, Springer enjoyed a brief stint at Halifax Panthers prior to first linking up with Fev back in 2021, and now has close to 200 games at senior level on his CV.

Dons head coach Richard Horne added: “Gadwin is certainly a massive presence and will be a great addition to the forwards.

“He’s incredibly strong and powerful and will both complement what we already have at prop, and add to it as well.

“Whether he’s starting or coming on, he’s going to be a real asset for us and he’s got plenty of experience at the level as well.”