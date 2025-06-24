Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape has announced a national competition to name the country’s future National Rugby League franchise, describing the moment as one that should reflect the shared history and future of Papua New Guinea and Australia.

The announcement came Tuesday in Port Moresby, where Marape was joined by Australian Minister for the Pacific Pat Conroy, ARLC chairman Peter V’landys and NRL chief executive officer Andrew Abdo to unveil the inaugural board for the franchise set to enter the competition in 2028.

The seven-member board will be chaired by former Canterbury Bulldogs official Ray Dib and includes former PNG international Marcus Bai, along with business leaders from both Papua New Guinea and Australia.

Marape said selecting a name would be the board’s first priority and will be driven by the people.

“I have my own views towards what should be the team name, but 11 million people must decide,” he said.

“It must not just be a name, there must be a motive behind it.”

PNG’s entry into the @NRL is about more than sport. It’s a powerful chapter in our partnership. And both Prime Minister James Marape and I can’t wait to see it happen. Bring on 2028! pic.twitter.com/i1CIHTqXCs — Pat Conroy MP (@PatConroy1) June 24, 2025

The team’s identity, Marape said, has to reflect PNG’s national story and its close ties with Australia – especially ahead of the country’s 50th anniversary of independence this September.

He called on the board to “launch out the competition for the team name” and suggested that the name should unify both nations.

“The strategy is about uniting our people and uniting PNG with Australia forever,” he said.

“It must be something that every child identifies with, and that every Australian also has an affinity for.”

One early name idea which has been gaining traction is the “Angels,” in reference to the WWII-era Fuzzy Wuzzy Angels, Papua New Guineans who assisted Australian troops along the Kokoda Track.

Marape said the team name – and accompanying team song – should speak to the country’s past and future. “Only those who don’t forget their history will excel into the future,” he said.