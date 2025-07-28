Fundraiser launched for Super League icon Micky Higham following cancer diagnosis

A fundraiser has been launched to support Super League icon Micky Higham, who was diagnosed with stage four widespread metastasized cancer in June.

Higham‘s playing career saw him rack up more than 550 appearances having earned honours for both England and Great Britain on the representative front.

The 44-year-old was diagnosed with stage three melanoma back in November 2022, requiring both surgery and immunotherapy before receiving the news that he was cancer free.

But in March this year, the former hooker discovered a lump in his lower back, with tests confirming that the cancer had returned aggressively and spread to other muscles, with a diagnosis of stage four widespread metastasized cancer given in June.

Higham donned a shirt for Leigh, St Helens, Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves during his career: winning a Super League Grand Final as well as two Challenge Cups.

Featuring at least 97 times for each of those clubs he has run a family gym in Leigh since retiring and regularly appears on BBC Radio Manchester as a co-commentator.

The fundraiser, created by Emma Worrall, launched over the weekend to support the 44-year-old in his battle.

Having been told that he is unable to proceed with a UK-based clinical trial, he and wife Kate are now fighting for access to promising trials in Europe, with the pair determined to find the right treatment.

A donation goal of £25,000 has been set and at the time of writing, the total raised is just shy of £24,000.

Higham and his family and friends will take part in a community walk later this month, on August 24 in Leigh, to help towards the fundraiser.

The JustGiving page reads: “This page is a rallying call to everyone who knows Micky, has cheered him on, or simply believes in the power of community and hope.

“Every donation helps ease the burden and fuels the fight, not just for Micky, but for everyone affected by cancer.

“Let’s start by walking with Micky. Let’s fight with him. Let’s help beat cancer together.”

If you wish to donate, you can do so HERE.