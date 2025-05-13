The four NRL teams who will feature in next year’s Las Vegas extravaganza have been revealed.

Rugby league will return to Allegiant Stadium on March 1 next year with six club sides from around the world taking to the field in what is fast becoming one of the biggest events on the sport’s calendar.

And Code Sports have now confirmed that it will be Canterbury Bulldogs, St George-Illawarra Dragons, Newcastle Knights and the North Queensland Cowboys who have been given the green light to make the trip.

That will ensure some of the biggest stars in the NRL including Kalyn Ponga and Stephen Crichton are on the plane and part of the billing for the event, with authorities believing their pulling power can continue to boost rugby league’s growth in the US.

Trailers and teasers have been promoted by the NRL since the weekend, and Bulldogs supporters in particular have shown why they have been included – with around 8,000 of their supporters understood to have expressed an interest in making the trip.

Sides including the Dolphins have missed out for 2026. They were of the belief that their name could have carried extra resonance with the US sports market given the presence of NFL giants Miami Dolphins.

But the NRL quartet will join Super League heavyweights Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos on the card, after they were given the nod by Rugby League Commercial officials.

Rovers and the Rhinos will be expected to take tens of thousands of fans across the Atlantic to underline why Super League remains on the billing this year, after Wigan and Warrington played out an historic clash inside Allegiant Stadium this year.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Hull KR coach tipped as shock contender for NRL job

👉🏻 Which clubs get the most penalties at home after Steve McNamara’s Hull KR claim?

👉🏻Ranking the 9 best signings of 2025 so far: Leeds and Leigh duo included

👉🏻 Marc Sneyd likened to Shaun Edwards and Roger Millward after ‘outstanding bravery’