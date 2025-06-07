Marc Sneyd became only the second man in history to win the Lance Todd Trophy three times after securing a near clean sweep of the voting at Wembley.

Sneyd joined Sean Long as the only man to claim a trio of man of the match awards in the Challenge Cup final after a magnificent performance against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

It was ultimately in vain, as Hull KR snatched the cup courtesy of Tom Davies’ late try and Mikey Lewis’ last-gasp conversion.

But polling of the media in attendance led to Sneyd being crowned the overwhelming winner of the award in 2025, backing up his triumphs in 2016 and 2017.

37 votes were submitted by the media, and Sneyd secured a staggering 31 of them, making him the clear winner.

In fact, only one other man picked up votes on the day – Hull KR match-winner Lewis. He secured the six other votes that were cast.

It is rare for one player to secure so much of the vote, and just as rare for only two men to be polled.

The RFL collected the voting after Lewis had kicked what proved to be the decisive goal on the day, rather than ten minutes before full-time like they usually do.

That allowed those in attendance to leave it as late as possible to decide their man of the match but it was perhaps inevitable that it would be Sneyd who would dominate the polling.

He was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch all afternoon, and for large periods it looked as though his individual display would be the one that led Warrington victory.

But Rovers snatched it late on in the most dramatic of manners possible – though Sneyd still claimed his place in history as a result of the voting amongst the media.

Lance Todd Trophy 2025 voting

Marc Sneyd: 31 votes

Mikey Lewis: 6 votes

