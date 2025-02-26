Details of all eight of next month’s Fourth Round Challenge Cup ties have now been confirmed, including kick-off times and broadcast information.

As had already been confirmed, St Helens’ clash with Leeds Rhinos at the Totally Wicked Stadium and Wigan Warriors’ meeting with Hull FC at The Brick Community Stadium had already been designated as the round’s two broadcast selections.

Saints host the Rhinos on March 14 with an 8pm kick-off live on The Sportsman’s YouTube channel, while Wigan welcome FC on March 15 with a 5.45pm kick-off. That tie will be shown live by BBC Sport – via the Red Button, iPlayer and online.

Full Challenge Cup Fourth Round schedule locked in including kick-off times

Now, the remaining six ties have all seen both their date and kick-off time confirmed.

Hull KR and Salford Red Devils will host Championship outfits Oldham and Bradford Bulls respectively on Friday, March 14.

Catalans Dragons will then host lower-league opposition in the shape of Featherstone Rovers on Saturday, March 15. Warrington Wolves make the short trip to Widnes Vikings that same evening.

And on Sunday, the final two ties of the Fourth Round will be played out as Huddersfield Giants host Wakefield Trinity and Leigh Leopards welcome Batley Bulldogs.

The schedule, in full, for the Fourth Round of the Challenge Cup can be seen below…

Friday, March 14 – all 8pm kick-offs

Hull KR v Oldham

Salford Red Devils v Bradford Bulls

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos (Live on The Sportsman)

Saturday, March 15

Catalans Dragons v Featherstone Rovers (5pm GMT)

Widnes Vikings v Warrington Wolves (5pm)

Wigan Warriors v Hull FC (5.45pm – Live on BBC Sport)

Sunday, March 16 – both 3pm kick-offs

Huddersfield Giants v Wakefield Trinity

Leigh Leopards v Batley Bulldogs

