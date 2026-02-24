Hull FC’s Challenge Cup clash with Leigh Leopards has been pushed back 24 hours, due to the Leopards being unable to stage the game on the originally announced date.

One of the standout ties of the last 16, it had previously been confirmed that the Black and Whites would cross the Pennines to face Adrian Lam’s side on Friday March 13.

However, Hull confirmed in a brief statement that the Leigh Sports Village is now unavailable due to ‘logistical reasons’ on the Friday, meaning the game must now be played on the Saturday afternoon instead.

That means the two sides will lock horns on Saturday March 14, with a 3pm kick-off in Leigh.

Hull said: “The club can confirm that despite last week’s fixture announcement, the match will now be played on Saturday 14th March at the Leigh Sports Village, kicking off at 3.00pm.

“The club have been informed by Leigh Leopards that the fixture cannot take place on the originally announced date of Friday 13th March due to logistical reasons relating to the venue.”

Huddersfield also confirmed at the start of the week that their tie with Hull KR would be taking place on the same day, with the same kick-off time.

It means there are now just two games on the Friday and SIX on the Saturday.

Challenge Cup Fourth Round schedule (updated)

Friday March 13

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos (8pm)

Wigan Warriors v Bradford Bulls (8pm)

Saturday March 14

York Knights v Keighley Cougars (12pm)

Goole Vikings v Warrington Wolves (2pm)

Huddersfield Giants v Hull KR (3pm)

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC (3pm)

Castleford Tigers v St Helens (6pm)

Catalans Dragons v Oldham (6:30pm)

