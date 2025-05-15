Hull FC and St Helens are the early frontrunners to make the trip to Las Vegas in 2027 after missing the cut for next year’s match, Love Rugby League has learned.

Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos will be the two teams who head to Allegiant Stadium in 2026, after confirmation this week that they will be on the billing for the third annual Vegas event.

But talk is already turning towards who could follow them the following year – and Love Rugby League has been told it is the Black and Whites and the Saints who are leading the early stages of the race.

Several Super League clubs will once again express their interest in making the trip, with Rugby League Commercial set to oversee the process to decide who the third pair of teams heading to Allegiant are in 2027.

And after an all-Lancashire affair this year and an all-Yorkshire contest in 2026, there looks set to be a trans-Pennine match between the Hull and the Saints.

The Black and Whites were always keen to push forward a compelling case for 2027, with them not among the leading contenders this year. They, like Hull KR, would also be open to losing a home game – which would put them at the top of the list.

The Saints were serious contenders this year before Hull KR and Leeds were chosen, and after putting forward a strong case, will likely do so again in 12 months in a bid to make the cut.

The selection process will not even begin until after the Robins and the Rhinos have squared off next year but with multiple clubs putting cases forward this year, there is already a path towards how the Super League game in Vegas could look in the coming years.

And a blockbuster showdown between the Black and Whites and the Saints looks to be an early contender for 2027.