For Willie Peters and Hull KR, it’s do-or-die.

Peters’ historic reign as Robins coach is coming to an end. The question is whether he goes out with the greatest of hurrahs.

Irrespective of how this season ends, Peters’ place in history is secured. He will go down as one of the most important figures in the history of Hull Kingston Rovers.

Rovers’ rise has been well documented. It is a story that doesn’t need telling again.

If he could mastermind one last trophy hunt though, it would put him down as one of the elite in a much wider discussion.

Only four coaches have won back-to-back Grand Finals and while another Old Trafford win would put him in an exclusive club, it would be his ability to do it in this particular season that would position him as a great.

While the Robins were a juggernaut last year, this campaign has been quite the opposite. They have, quite bluntly, stuttered and spluttered through the majority of the year, with their sixth-placed finish a fair reflection of their year.

Even when on long win streaks, Rovers have never quite looked like the side that blew everyone away last season. There have been glimpses, but it has been sporadic.

Peters would be the first to admit that he has tried and been unable to recapture the intensity and full-throttled approach within his playing group this year. There are plenty of reasons why that has been the case, but however you look at it, it just hasn’t quite happened this year. Not yet, anyway.

But they have a chance. Every side in the play-offs does. While they’ll have to do it the hard way, the Robins have the know-how of what it takes to go the distance, and that gives them every right to be confident.

The question ultimately is whether they are capable of really turning it on when it matters most after a year in which they have rarely been able to do so. If Peters ultimately has the formula, it would put him in an elite category of coaches who have that ability.

Willie Peters’ era at Hull KR will perhaps best be explained by the messaging used frequently at Craven Park.

Memories are better than dreams.

The memories of last year could well be the ingredient to give Peters his dream send-off.