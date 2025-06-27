Leeds Rhinos have been forced to make a number of changes to their team for Friday’s Super League clash with Leigh Leopards.

Forward James Bentley has missed out due for undisclosed reasons, with young winger Riley Lumb also missing from a Leeds side for the first time in 2025.

Morgan Gannon has also missed out with the ankle injury that will rule him out for a number of weeks, meaning there are three changes to the Rhinos 17 fielded by Brad Arthur.

Jack Sinfield comes in on the bench with Kallum Watkins moving to second row, and Keenan Palasia starting at 13. Cooper Jenkins, as revealed by Arthur on Thursday, will come straight into the starting line-up at prop.

The other player to come in is utility back Alfie Edgell for a rare opportunity under Arthur.

Friday’s other game sees Hull KR go in pursuit of history as they take on Wakefield Trinity at Craven Park – and they have been boosted by the return of Rhyse Martin.

Martin has been missing for a number of months but comes straight back into Willie Peters’ starting line-up for the game against Trinity. Joe Burgess also comes back into the team.

Leeds v Leigh

Leeds: Miller; Hall, Newman, Handley, Edgell; Croft, Connor; Jenkins, O’Connor, Oledzki, McDonnell, Watkins, Palasia. Interchange: Sinfield, Holroyd, Lisone, Smith.

Hull KR v Wakefield

Hull KR: Mourgue, Davies, Hiku, Broadbent, Burgess, Lewis, May, Sue, Litten, Hadley, Whitbread, Martin, Minchella. Interchange: Luckley, Tanginoa, Brown, Leyland.

Wakefield: Jowitt, Walmsley, Hall, Pratt, Johnstone, Trueman, Lino, Faatili, Smith, Pitts, Nikotemo, Scott, Griffin. Interchange: Hood, Vagana, Rourke, Croft.

