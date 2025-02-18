Fresh Wakefield Trinity injury blow revealed as squads for Hull KR clash named

Wakefield Trinity have confirmed hooker Liam Hood suffered a syndesmosis ankle injury during their opening round win at Leeds Rhinos, with the squads for their Round 2 clash with Hull KR revealed.

Hood departed the action 63 minutes in at Headingley last Saturday as Wakefield marked their return to Super League with a 14-12 victory against the odds.

As the Scotland international left the field, Trinity posted that his issue looked to be ankle-related, and that has proven correct, with the 33-year-old now set for a spell on the sidelines.

Syndesmosis is the medical term for a tear in the ligaments that connect the tibia and fibula bones in the ankle.

Hood is one of three men to drop out of Daryl Powell’s 21-man squad ahead of Thursday night’s home opener against the Robins – joined by Ky Rodwell and Matty Russell.

Rodwell has suffered a torn hamstring injury, which we already knew, and will be out for at least six weeks. It’s not yet known whether Russell’s non-inclusion is injury-related.

Jayden Myers, Isaac Shaw and youngster Cain Staveley-Carr come into Powell’s 21 in their places, with Myers – recruited in the off-season for a fee from Championship outfit Bradford Bulls – having completed a four-game suspension.

Thursday night’s visitors to Belle Vue, KR, make the trip across Yorkshire with an unchanged 21-man squad from their opening round victory against Castleford Tigers.

That 19-18 win came in Golden Point extra time at Craven Park, sealed by a drop goal from reigning Man of Steel Mikey Lewis. Of the 21 heading to Wakefield, only Bill Leyland still awaits his Robins debut.

Wakefield: Max Jowitt, Lachlan Walmsley, Corey Hall, Tom Johnstone, Jake Trueman, Olly Russell, Mike McMeeken, Jay Pitts, Thomas Doyle, Caleb Hamlin-Uele, Matty Storton, Isaiah Vagana, Oli Pratt, Mason Lino, Josh Rourke, Jack Croft, Isaac Shaw, Harvey Smith, Jayden Myers, Caius Faatili, Cain Staveley-Carr

Hull KR: Niall Evalds, Tom Davies, Peta Hiku, Oliver Gildart, Joe Burgess, Mikey Lewis, Tyrone May, Sauaso ‘Jesse’ Sue, Jez Litten, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves, Dean Hadley, James Batchelor, Elliot Minchella, Michael McIlorum, Sam Luckley, Jai Whitbread, Rhyse Martin, Jack Broadbent, Kelepi Tanginoa, Jack Brown, Bill Leyland

