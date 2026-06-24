Fresh twist in Suliasi Vunivalu future as club pulls out

Suliasi Vunivalu will not be joining Hull FC next season, Love Rugby League understands.

The Fijian winger appears likely to be playing in Super League next season after being shopped around clubs in recent months, with the former Melbourne Storm star attracting interest from several clubs.

However, Vunivalu will not be heading to the MKM Stadium next season, despite being spotted meeting incoming head coach Steve McNamara. A picture circulated of the pair together over the weekend, triggering speculation of a move to the club.

But sources have indicated that will not be the case after the Black and Whites opted out, leaving Vunivalu’s next move still unclear. It had initially appeared that Vunivalu, who has most recently been playing rugby union in France, would be on his way to Wakefield Trinity. Love Rugby League had previously reported Wakefield’s interest, but they ultimately decided to head in another direction, which has most recently seen them table a transfer bid for St Helens’ Harry Robertson.

Vunivalu’s options now

With Hull FC now out of the race, there are still options. It’s believed that interest has been shown by both Catalans Dragons and St Helens though at this point, neither club has made major strides forward in making a potential deal become a reality.

If a club does take a punt on the 30-year-old, they will get dispensation on the salary cap. He is considered a returning player pool talent as he has not played the sport in the last five years. With that, he would only have a salary cap value of 50% his true value in year one, and 75% in year two.

One concern will be the ACL injury he is currently recovering from, which has seen him spend a significant spell on the sidelines.

But the prospect of recapturing the form of a player who scored 86 tries in 111 NRL will be enticing. Vunivalu won two NRL Grand Finals with Melbourne Storm, won the World Club Challenge and represented Fiji 10 times, scoring 12 tries. He topped the NRL’s try-scoring charts in both 2016 and 2017.

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