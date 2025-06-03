Former New South Wales coach and Australian Test captain Brad Fittler has firmed as the leading candidate to take over as Kangaroos coach, with Mal Meninga reportedly set to step aside to take the reins at the new Perth Bears franchise.

Veteran journalist Phil “Buzz” Rothfield broke the story on his Off the Record podcast on Tuesday, saying Meninga is just “48 hours off accepting the job” as head coach of the Perth Bears expansion side set to enter the NRL in 2027.

“Part of that deal is the independent commission will insist he stands down as Kangaroos coach,” Rothfield said.

“He’s very, very reluctant to do that, as you would understand – that passion he has for that green and gold jersey.”

Fittler first in line

But here’s the real surprise… Rothfield says it’s Brad Fittler who’s being lined up to replace him.

“I have it on very good authority,” Rothfield continued, the man to replace ‘Big Mal’ as the Kangaroo’s coach “will be Bradley Fittler.”

The move to go after Brad ‘Freddy’ Fittler will come as a shock to many, with Wayne Bennett – who’s successfully coached everyone from Australia to New Zealand to Queensland – openly expressing interest.

Still, it looks like the commission is heading in another direction.

Avoiding conflict of interest

Rothfield made it clear that the ARL Commission is determined to avoid coaches with current club or state allegiances – a stance that rules out the likes of Billy Slater and Laurie Daley.

“So it basically leaves two men standing – Cameron Smith and Freddy.”

Smith, who played 56 Tests for Australia, has also put his hand up. “I’m prepared to do the job,” he said recently on 100% Footy.

But Rothfield says Fittler has the edge.

“He’s coached before,” he said. “And while he was wound up in his job with the NSW Blues, he didn’t do too bad.”

“He could have kept that job but he wasn’t happy with the scenario of only working four months a year and taking a substantial hit. Freddy hasn’t been approached yet, but knowing Freddy, I think it’s a challenge he would jump at.”

Fittler is a modern day icon of the game. He has captained the Kangaroos on 25 occasions and even the won State of Origin series as a coach in 2018, 2019, and 2021.

After consecutive Origin defeats in 2022 and 2023 and a messy contract reshuffle that would’ve seen his pay cut and responsibilities reduced, Fittler and the NSWRL eventually went their separate ways.

Freddy works as a Channel Nine as a rugby league media personality, but is also on the NRL payroll in a broader ambassadorial and development role.

Can Freddy handle the pressure?

Despite his credentials, there are still some concerns about his ability to handle the intense pressure of the national coaching job.

Off the Record podcast co-host Andrew Webster added, “The only apprehension I have is that he really struggles with scrutiny.”

“In the last couple of series as New South Wales coach, he really became unhinged with the criticism that came his way, which is only natural when you lose two series in a row.”

With the Kangaroos set to tour England for a three-game Ashes series in October and November, and the Rugby League World Cup on the horizon in 2026, a decision on the coaching role is expected soon.

Other names still in the conversation include Smith, Slater, and a possible dream team of Bennett with Smith as his apprentice – but if Rothfield’s inside knowledge is correct, it’s Freddy’s job to lose.