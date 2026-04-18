Eight rounds into Super League, Leeds Rhinos are the competition’s top scorers. Eight games, 262 points, an average of 32.75 per game. They top the competition for tackle busts, metres made, clean breaks and offloads.

When Brad Arthur arrived at Headingley he was initially credited for toughening them up. That he did. But he has made them a formidable attacking side too.

What is the point of this point, you ask?

Arthur has made no secret of the fact he’s in for the England job, and Leeds’ brand of rugby might well appeal to the selection panel determining who will guide the country into the World Cup.

The Ashes series whitewash to Australia was a tough watch, not only because of the results, but the nature of the games.

Quite simply, England could not score enough points to give themselves a chance of beating the Aussies. They spent plenty of time camped on their line, but scored just three tries across the series.

The overriding opinion after the series is that England can’t try to out-grind Australia to beat them. They will have to outscore them. Arthur’s Leeds team might be the blueprint.

The fact Arthur has managed to get the best out of Jake Connor, arguably Super League’s best attacking player, adds to that argument too.

A decision is approaching on the World Cup front. The Rugby Football League panel are expected to approach the successful candidate this weekend.

But you would have to think that if they’ve watched a lot of the Rhinos this year, the brand of rugby they’re playing must help Arthur’s cause.

It’s only fair to point out that Sam Burgess’ Warrington, and Steve McNamara’s to an extent too, are scoring 37.5 points per game so far. That can’t be overlooked.

But after a great showing in Vegas, backed up by their efforts last year, the evidence is there that Arthur can coach a brand of rugby England need to play.