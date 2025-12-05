French rugby union icon Frédéric Michalak will return to NRL outfit Cronulla Sharks in 2026, taking on a role as an assistant coach once his duties with Racing 92 are seen through to the end of their Top 14 campaign.

Now 43, Michalak – who operated as a fly-half during an illustrious playing career in the 15-a-side code – previously spent time working for the Sharks as a Kicking and Skills consultant back in 2022.

Born in Toulouse, he played 77 Test matches for France on the international stage while plying his club career in South Africa as well as his home country.

The former Lyon star has been an Attack Coach with Racing 92 since 2023, and will remain in that role until the end of their current campaign before heading Down Under and joining Cronulla.

Rugby union superstar lands NRL coaching role for 2026 as appointment confirmed

Craig Fitzgibbon’s Sharks finished fifth on the NRL ladder in 2025 and came within 80 minutes of a Grand Final appearance, being beaten by eventual runners-up Melbourne Storm.

In Michalak, they have brought on board a coach with plenty of experience in both codes having also previously spent time with fellow NRL club Sydney Roosters.

Head coach Fitzgibbon had plenty of praise for the Frenchman, saying: “Fred’s experience on the international stage will be an invaluable asset for our squad, especially heading into the business end of next season.

“He’s already built strong relationships with many of our players and staff through his consultancy work and we have no doubt as to the value he’ll provide our program.

“We wish Fred well as he looks to finish his time at Racing 92 on a high note and can’t wait to welcome him to our club full time in 2026.”

As the Sharks announced Michalak’s appointment, they confirmed that he would be replacing Josh Hannay, who has taken up a head coach role at the Gold Coast Titans for 2026. Hannay has replaced Des Hasler in the Titans’ hotseat ahead of next year.