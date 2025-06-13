Former Hull FC and Bradford Bulls forward Franklin Pele has found a new club: in the third division of French rugby union.

Pele walked out on Bradford earlier this season which led to the club issuing a strongly-worded statement on his situation.

They revealed at the time that Pele had informed them he would be crossing codes and heading to France, but did not name the club in question.

That has now been revealed as Racing Club de Narbonne, who confirmed on Friday that Pele would be joining them for the upcoming season.

Pele’s sudden exit from Bradford left the club shocked, leading them to warn of legal action against the player after the forward insisted he would not represent the Bulls ever again.

At the time, they said: “No Bradford Bulls player, nor individual ever has been or ever will be bigger than the club itself. Any contracted player must fully be committed to representing the club, its’ badge and its’ supporters.

“Franklin Pele has, therefore, played his last match for our club. The player’s sudden departure allows talented players within our existing squad, who do want to play for us, an opportunity to further impress and secure a regular place in our matchday 17.

“It also allows the club to look elsewhere to see if there are any players of the required standard contractually available to add competition and further depth to our existing, exciting squad.”

The club is considering its legal position and will be making no further comment at this stage, as we focus fully on a huge on-field week for the club, its players and fans.”

