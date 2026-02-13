Former Hull FC man Frank Pritchard has been named as the new head coach of Samoa’s women’s team following the resignation of Jamie Soward.

Fetū Samoa rose from 24th to fourth in the world rankings during Soward’s tenure, which began back in September 2023.

The 41-year-old, whose own career saw him play in both Super League and the NRL, saw his side clinch automatic qualification for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup as they won the final of the Women’s Pacific Bowl 16-12 against Fiji back in 2024.

Achieving promotion into the Women’s Pacific Cup, Fetū Samoa were then beaten by both the Jillaroos and the Kiwi Ferns last autumn, with their 60-0 loss against world champions Australia proving to be Soward’s last game at the helm.

Pritchard has been involved with the side as part of Soward’s backroom team over the last few years, and following the ex-London Broncos man’s resignation, has taken on the leading role ahead of this autumn’s World Cup.

Born in Sydney, Pritchard – whose CV includes 256 NRL appearances having donned a shirt for Penrith Panthers, Canterbury Bulldogs and Parramatta Eels – represented both New Zealand and Samoa on the international stage via his heritage.

The forward enjoyed a career which saw him play on both sides of the globe, lifting the Challenge Cup during his sole season in Super League with Hull FC back in 2016 as he racked up 26 appearances across all competitions for the Airlie Birds.

Having scored a try in their quarter-final victory over Catalans Dragons that year, Pritchard featured off the bench in the cup final triumph over Warrington Wolves under the Wembley arch.

Since hanging up his boots in 2017, the Black and Whites cult hero has held numerous coaching roles, but his appointment to the Fetū Samoa hotseat marks his first head coach gig at first-grade level.

He said: “To be given the opportunity to lead Fetū Samoa on the world stage is something I don’t take lightly.

“Our people, our culture and our jersey mean everything.

“My focus is on selection, which will be based on form, commitment and alignment with our team standards that represent Samoa with heart.”

Fetū Samoa have been drawn in Group A for the upcoming World Cup, and will square off against both Australia and England as well as Wales.

To qualify for the knockout stages, Pritchard will have to mastermind a top-two finish in that group.