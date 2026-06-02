Francis Molo makes decision on NRL future amid Super League interest

Dolphins prop Francis Molo will remain in the NRL for the foreseeable future, signing a fresh two-year deal with the club.

His decision to re-sign with the Dolphins comes amid reports he was attracting the interest of several Super League clubs over a possible move for 2027, but he is now set to remain down under.

Molo arrived at the Dolphins last year from the Dragons, and has made 23 appearances for them at the time of writing.

Francis Molo commits to the Dolphins

The former Queensland State of Origin representative and dual-Samoan and Cook Islands international is currently in his 11th season in the NRL, after stints with Brisbane Broncos, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons, and boasts 161 total appearances in the Aussie competition.

Commenting on the decision to re-sign Molo, Dolphins chief executive, Terry Reader, said: “Francis is known for his strong carries and tough defence and he immediately added depth and leadership to the Dolphins’ middle rotation when he arrived here last year.”

“That form has continued this season and he is again playing an important role in our team.

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“We are very pleased that Francis has signed this extension as he will continue to help drive the club forward as we build towards sustained success – not only for season 2026, but in the years ahead.”

Reported Super League and NRL interest

The Dolphins faced strong competition for his signature for next season and beyond, with the Courier Mail reporting he was subject to offers from several Super League and upwards of three NRL sides.

However, he ultimately decided to commit to the Dolphins long-term and has reportedly rejected offers upwards of $650,000 (£487,000) to do so.

This isn’t the first time Molo had been offered to clubs in the north, though, but it seems a move to Super League is now unlikely. If he did make the move, though, he would be the latest high-profile name to come to the competition for next season, joining players like York Knights-bound Cameron McInnes.

He is also no stranger to these shores, having faced England for Samoa in 2025.

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