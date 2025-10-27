Plenty of Super League stars were on show as France booked their spot in the 2026 Rugby League World Cup with a dominant 36-0 win over Jamaica.

The two nations should have been involved a World Series this autumn also involving the Cook Islands and South Africa.

But no suitable bids to host said World Series were received, so it was decided that two play-off games would decide who gets the last two spots at the World Cup, split across the two hemispheres.

This clash between France and Jamaica in Albi was the Northern Hemisphere play-off, and ended up a one-sided affair.

Super League stars shine as France clinch penultimate spot in 2026 Rugby League World Cup

There were just two players in France’s 18-man squad that didn’t ply their trade in the British game during the 2025 campaign, with the bulk coming from Super League.

Hull KR full-back Arthur Mourgue earned eight of their 36 points from the kicking tee via four conversions, with Catalans Dragons pair Leo Darrelatour and Julian Bousquet among the try-scorers.

Dragons stalwarts Fouad Yaha and Paul Seguier, who both departed the Stade Gilbert Brutus at the end of the 2025 season, were also on the scoresheet.

Jamaica’s squad also included plenty of recognisable faces, including York’s Ben Jones-Bishop, Huddersfield Giants’ Kieran Rush and Toulouse Olympique’s Ajahni ‘AJ’ Wallace.

France will join Australia, England, Fiji, Lebanon, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Tonga at next year’s World Cup, which is being held across Australia and PNG.

Either the Cook Islands or South Africa will join them to complete a ten-nation tournament, with their Southern Hemisphere qualifying play-off taking place on November 9 in Sydney as part of the Pacific Championships schedule.

2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup line-up completed

Elsewhere over the weekend, the last spot in next year’s Women’s Rugby League World Cup was taken by Fiji.

The Bulikula will compete in their first-ever World Cup having come out on top in their World Series final against Nigeria, cantering to a 62-4 victory.

Full-back Cassie Staples grabbed four tries in the Brampton showpiece of the World Series as team-mate Leilani Asham scored a hat-trick. Nigeria’s only response came through Success Iyoha at the end of the first half.

Accordingly, Fiji will join Australia, England, France, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Samoa and Wales in the 2026 Women’s Rugby League World Cup, which will be an eight-team tournament.

It’s worth noting that Fiji had beaten Canada convincingly in the semi-finals of the World Series while Nigeria edged past Ireland.

Those beaten semi-finalists played out a third-place play-off, and it was Canada that came out on top, beating Ireland 36-6 after scoring 30 unanswered second half points.

St Helens forward Chantelle Crowl represented the Ravens while Leigh Leopards star Storm Cobain was in the Ireland squad and kicked a goal.