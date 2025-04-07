Four Super League players charged including Salford Red Devils forward

Four Super League players have been charged with offences by the Match Review Panel following the Challenge Cup quarter-finals over the weekend just gone.

Catalans forward Elliott Whitehead has been handed a two-match ban and a fine after receiving 15 penalty points for Grade D Head Contact during the Dragons’ win against Salford Red Devils on Friday night.

Whitehead will now sit out of Catalans’ upcoming Super League clashes against Huddersfield and Salford.

Team-mate Tariq Sims has also been charged following that game, though he has only received one penalty point for late contact on the passer, deemed to be at Grade A level.

Salford’s Chris Hill has received exactly the same punishment for the same offence in that tie in Perpignan.

And Wakefield Trinity captain Mike McMeeken has also received a single penalty point for a Grade A Dangerous Throw/Lift following their defeat at home to Leigh Leopards on Friday evening.

No charges have come from either the Hull derby on Saturday or Sunday’s clash between Warrington Wolves and St Helens at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

The charges, in full, this week are: