Four Super League players have been charged by the Match Review Panel following the opening round of the play-offs: but a claim made against Lachlan Lam has been referred for further investigation.

Lam was placed on report during Friday night’s win over Wakefield Trinity after an allegation was made by Mason Lino of unacceptable language.

That meant it was reviewed by the MRP on Monday morning, and they have subsequently decided to launch a more detailed investigation. However, any possible hearing will not take place until next Monday – October 6 – at the earliest – meaning Lam is free to feature at Wigan Warriors on Friday night.

That is the same timeline as what would usually happen with instances of this type, and it means Leigh have avoided the prospect of having to travel to Wigan without their talismanic half-back.

Both clubs, Leigh and Wakefield, will be asked to make submissions over the coming days before a further judgement is made. But for now, Lam is free to play.

Meanwhile, the four players all charged this week are from teams whose seasons were ended over the weekend.

Wakefield forward Jay Pitts has been hit with a Grade A charge of Late Contact on Passer, while there are a trio of charges for Leeds Rhinos stars.

James McDonnell and Harry Newman have both been hit with Grade A offences of Dangerous Contact and Head Contact respectively. They each get one penalty point, while Cooper Jenkins is given a Grade B charge of Head Contact.

However, no player has incurred a suspension.

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 11 Conclusions: Paul Wellens contract, Lachlan Lam ban and Jake Connor’s England chances

👉🏻 Super League injury room: St Helens nursing key duo ahead of Hull KR clash

👉🏻 Super League attendance watch: Leeds record new low as play-offs get underway

👉🏻 Super League Team of the Week: Leigh dominate picks after thumping play-off win