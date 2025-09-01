Four Super League players banned including Hull KR star as major George Delaney call made

Twelve Super League players have been charged following Round 24 of the season: with four receiving bans at a crucial stage of the year.

Round 24 of Super League has resulted in one of the largest disciplinary sheets of the season to date.

Four players banned as 12 charged by Match Review Panel

Hull KR star Rhyse Martin has copped a two-game ban and a fine following a Grade D Head Contact charge, with three of the 15 penalty points coming due to Morgan Knowles failing his HIA.

Leeds Rhinos debutant Joe Shorrocks has also been handed a two-match ban after receiving a Grade C Head Contact charge during their win over Hull FC. He only received five penalty points for the incident; however had already had 10.5 points on his record prior to this weekend.

St Helens star George Delaney, who was also sin-binned in Friday’s game at Craven Park, will also be forced to sit out this weekend after a Grade C Head Contact charge. He received five penalty points for the incident as well.

Rounding off the bans, Taane Milnes has also been handed a one-game suspension following a Grade A Head Contact charge, in which he received one penalty point.

Daryl Clark has received a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge and given one penalty point. He will face no further action.

Zac Woolford has copped a Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift charge and been branded with three penalty points and a fine, as has fellow Giant Fenton Rogers after he copped a Grade B Striking charge. The prop has also had three penalty points put on his record as a result.

Wigan’s Tyler Dupree also received a Grade B Head Contact charge, which has resulted in three points on his record and a fine, while opponent Nic Cotric has copped a Grade A Late Contact on Passer charge, but will face no further action.

James Bentley has received a Grade A Dangerous Contact charge, while Adam Holroyd and Loghan Lewis have both copped Grade B Head Contact charges and have both been fined.

Super League Round 24 Match Review Panel charges in full

Rhyse Martin (Hull KR) – Opposition: St Helens – Grade D Head Contact – Penalty Points: 15* – Total Penalty Points: 16 – 2 match suspension and a fine

George Delaney (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade C Head Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Daryl Clark (St Helens) – Opposition: Hull KR – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Taane Milne (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade A Head Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 7.5 – 1 match suspension

Zac Woolford (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Dangerous Throw/Lift – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

Fenton Rogers (Huddersfield Giants) – Opposition: Wakefield Trinity – Grade B Striking – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4 – Fine

Tyler Dupree (Wigan Warriors) – Opposition: Catalans Dragons – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 5.5 – Fine

Nick Cotric (Catalans Dragons) – Opposition: Wigan Warriors – Grade A Late contact on passer – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 1 – No further action

Joe Shorrocks (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade C Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 5 – Total Penalty Points: 15.5 – 2 match suspension and a fine

James Bentley (Leeds Rhinos) – Opposition: Hull FC – Grade A Dangerous Contact – Penalty Points: 1 – Total Penalty Points: 2 – No further action

Adam Holroyd (Warrington Wolves) – Opposition: Salford Red Devils – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 3 – Fine

Loghan Lewis (Salford Red Devils) – Opposition: Warrington Wolves – Grade B Head Contact – Penalty Points: 3 – Total Penalty Points: 4.5 – Fine

*In addition to 12 points for the Grade D charge, Rhyse Martin receives an additional three points because the head contact led to the opposition player leaving the field, and failing a Head Injury Assessment

MONDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 11 Conclusions – Sam Burgess sack, Tristan Sailor issue, George Williams’ England hopes…

👉 Former Warrington Wolves star Chris Sandow sent to prison Down Under

👉 Super League injury room – St Helens and Wigan Warriors left sweating after fresh blows

👉 Warrington Wolves signing on NRL Rich List despite Super League transfer as salary shared

👉 Super League attendance watch – Hull KR break 41-year record as two further clubs post five-figure crowds