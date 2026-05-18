Four Super League players have been banned following the latest round of the season – but Hull KR star Mikey Lewis is not one of them, despite being charged with a trip.

Leeds Rhinos will be without fullback Lachie Miller for the next three matches after he was charged with making unnecessary contact with a player who was possibly injured during their defeat to Wigan. The incident was picked up by match official Liam Moore at the time, and Miller has now landed a significant ban.

Hull prop Yusuf Aydin has also been banned for a lengthy period after the horror tackle which saw him sent off in the defeat to Bradford Bulls on Sunday.

Aydin was involved in a moment with Bradford fullback Caleb Aekins that saw the Bulls star dropped in a dangerous position, with the forward receiving the strongest possible sanction, a Grade F Dangerous Throw charge. That means he will miss Hull’s next six matches.

Huddersfield’s Taane Milne gets a one match ban for a Grade B Striking charge during their loss to St Helens, with Castleford forward George Hirst banned for two games after the high tackle that saw him sin-binned during the win at York on Saturday.

But Lewis has avoided a ban despite being charged with tripping Leigh half-back Adam Cook during the Robins’ win at the Leigh Sports Village on Saturday. Lewis has been given three penalty points, taking his personal total to 4.25. He has been fined for the incident in question.

Super League charges from Round 11