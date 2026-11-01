Four Super League clubs are in the race to sign Canterbury Bulldogs star Josh Kerr – but Hull FC are reportedly emerging as the favourites.

Kerr’s NRL career appears to be over. Love Rugby League revealed last month that he had been offered to English clubs for 2027 after it emerged he had been given the option to speak elsewhere about a contract, despite being under a deal for next year with the Dragons.

That has put a number of clubs on red alert – but Hull look to be the favourites.

Josh Kerr heading for Hull FC

The 30-year-old has attracted interest from a variety of clubs, according to speculation in Australia.

In fact, Hull FC and Hull KR are both interested in trying to sign the forward, but they are not the only ones. Catalans Dragons and Castleford Tigers have also been credited with interest in the forward.

However, it appears Kerr is heading towards signing a multi-year deal with the Black and Whites, which will represent another fine coup for them under new head coach Steve McNamara.

They have already undergone a major overhaul of the squad that disappointed so badly in 2026, with more departures likely to follow in the coming weeks.

And Kerr could be the latest player through the door, adding significant NRL experience to McNamara’s ranks. He has made almost 150 appearances in the Australian top flight, and is managed by the same company which looks after fellow new signing Daly Cherry-Evans.

That would seemingly make the prospect of a deal much easier – and much more likely.

Hull FC’s slight quota issue

There is one potential issue though – Hull’s overseas quota situation. They are currently over the required amount of 10 overseas players and have identified the likes of Aidan Sezer and Sam Lisone as possible players who could exit in the coming weeks. Herman Ese’ese’s future may also fall back under the microscope, with London Broncos weighing up whether to sign him for 2027 if they are promoted to Super League. With the likes of Cherry-Evans, Isaac Liu, Jordan Swann, Josh Coric and Junior Pauga all coming through the door too, it is apparent that Hull have significant transfer work still to undertake.

They return for pre-season training under McNamara tomorrow (Monday) – and Kerr looks as though he will be heading to Hull in the coming days and weeks, too.