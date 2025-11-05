Australian rugby league pundit Greg Alexander feels as many as four NRL sides would ‘comfortably’ beat England, describing their attack as ‘horrid’.

His comments follow Australia clinching an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series thanks to a 14-4 win over England at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium.

As a result, the Kangaroos could claim a series whitewash with a victory at Headingley this weekend.

‘Please, they’d beat them comfortably’

England’s performances across the first two Tests of the series have already been slammed down under, with a number of pundits expecting another Australia win this weekend as well, but now Alexander, who represented both Australia and New South Wales in his playing days, thinks NRL clubs could beat this current England side.

“Call it how it is, we are going to win three-nil and we were always going to win three-nil,” Queensland great Corey Parker said on SEN Breakfast with Vossy and Brandy.

“But if you played the Broncos, Panthers, Canberra, the Melbourne Storm… would they beat the English side?”

To which Alexander quickly replied: “Please, they’d beat them comfortably, yes.”

“The Australian win over England – England’s attack was horrid. It was sideways, they ran over the sideline. Australia were just better.

He later admitted that the Kangaroos could also taste defeat against the aforementioned NRL sides, too, based purely on their performance on Merseyside.

“On their form yesterday (Saturday), yes, they would,” he said when quizzed.

“I thought we defended well as a team because we were under pressure early, we didn’t have much ball,” he said. “However, our ball control was shocking. We made too many errors.

“If Cameron Munster was the best player for Australia, but I would’ve given him a six or a seven out of 10. When I thought (longer), no one else deserved more than that.”

