Brian McDermott spoke at length to the media on Thursday after he was officially unveiled as England head coach.

McDermott, who replaces Shaun Wane, gave insight into his plan and preparations for the tournament. Here are some of the key takeaways from his briefing.

The playing style is going to change

Perhaps the clearest message from McDermott is that England will have to change from the style they played from in the Ashes if they want success.

“You’ve got to have a plan which is accurate to the UK, is accurate to British-based players and is accurate to a team that largely comes from a competition, which is very different to the NRL. So you have to have a plan which is specific, not just a general plan and certainly can’t copy what the other nations are doing. So that’s as much as I’ll say about what I intend to do, but it won’t look the same and it can’t look the same if we intend to go deep into the tournament.

“For sure, it’s bridgeable. But you’ve got to have a plan which is specific to the UK players. And you’ve got to have a plan based on the level of preparation that the UK players are going to have based on the competition that they’re playing. It is bridgeable. And the competition is winnable. I truly believe that. But not if you’re going to stand in front of Vladimir Klitschko and lie to yourself and say that our right hand is as strong as his right hand. Now, if anybody’s listening to this saying, you know, he’s saying we can’t win. You’re not listening. We can win. We can absolutely win.

“Honestly, I don’t want to talk up the NRL too much, but now I’m over here. My admiration and my respect for British players has gone through the roof since I’ve been here. Because I can see I can see what what advantages the NRL players, base players have got.

“And the fact that our international team gets close in games. It’s just astonishing. It makes me immensely proud. And with a little bit of smarts, and with a little bit of concentration when the game gets tired, and with a game plan, a specific game plan, I’m more than confident we can get the job done.”

Heritage players are firmly part of the plan

No tip-toeing around this point from McDermott, who made it very clear what his position is on Australian-born, or any others, being selected for England.

“It’s not for us to debate whether we’re happy or not. International rules suggest they can play for the country. Right? Who are we to say to Ben Talty? I don’t know his heritage. Maybe it’s his grandmother that’s English. OK, who are we to say to Ben Talty, like, on a moral point, you shouldn’t be really playing for England? He might want to fight for his heritage. He might be extremely happy to play for England. He may l’ve the ground that his grandmother walks on and thinks that’s who I want to represent.

“Who are we to say that’s not the right thing? I had an opinion of Maurie Fa’asavalu many years ago when he played for England. I think he was playing for St Helens at the time. And I made the mistake in thinking this is Super League against the NRL. It isn’t. It’s not Super League against the NRL. And just because Ben Talty hasn’t played in Super League, it’s England as a nation.”

Staff plans

McDermott admitted that this was one area not yet sorted, but seemed to suggest that, certainly part of his coaching staff, will already be based in Australia.

“I’ve got to get a staff which is efficient and which is good and which suits the task ahead.

“I think if you give me a contract for five years, I may give you a bit of a different answer. But we’ve got to do something for the World Cup and I’m only employed to the end of the World Cup.

“So as I’ve already alluded to, I have some thought and concern for coaches from Britain, from England. But we’ve got to get the job done over here, over a short space of time. And I think everybody would understand that you’ve just got to make it look as good as it can be and go for the most obvious staff, which is going to help you be as good as you can be in the World Cup.”

He will be doing things from afar

Obvious really, given his commitments to Gold Coast Titans, but McDermott will be planning overseas and all contact with players, certainly in the UK, will be virtual. He insists that isn’t an issue.

“Well, it does pose some challenges, but I think with the world of internet nowadays, you can watch games, I can view games and I can see the clips that I need to see and see the vision that I need to see. And I certainly do watch enough Super League games already without being an England coach.

“The irony is even if I was based in the UK, any players that I would meet, I’d probably do it on Zoom anyway. You know, we don’t have any scheduled training sessions this week. There’s no scheduled meetings this week and the preparation time leading into the first game is very short as well.

“So anything that we would do, we’d have to do it over Zoom. So, you know, it’s not ideal preparation for a World Cup, but I don’t think any other team’s getting any extended period of time together either.”