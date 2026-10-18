Four England changes that MUST be made after Tonga defeat

England’s coaching staff will go back to the drawing board ahead of their must-win clash with France next Saturday, with defeat to Tonga badly damaging their hopes of advancing from the group stages of the Rugby League World Cup.

Here are four changes we think England should make as they look to post a big score against the French to bolster their hopes of progression.

IN: Morgan Knowles

A no-brainer. He’s one of the best forwards in the world and England badly missed him in the middle, certainly towards the closing stages of the game. He was absent due to an injury but is expected back against France next week.

OUT: Sam Walters

The Wigan Warriors forward is a good, solid player. But we’re backing Ben Currie to stay in the team and with back-row coverage on the bench, Walters doesn’t feel like a required option on the bench with Knowles back in the side.

IN: Jack Welsby

This will be a controversial one as many think AJ Brimson did well at fullback. But positionally, he was caught out for a few tries and with the ball, he struggled to weave into the line too, which didn’t aid England’s good ball attack. He is a good running fullback, but England need better execution in good ball, and Welsby feels like a better fit.

OUT: AJ Brimson

As stated, he showed good support play for his try, but when it came to structured play, Brimson looked like a player that hasn’t played fullback much this year, as has been the case.

IN: Matty Ashton

It was a surprise decision not to select him, but Ashton probably deserves an opportunity against France after being an unused sub. He has pace and carries well for his side.

OUT: Zach Eckersley

He didn’t have a terrible game by any stretch, but he struggled to make the same amount of metres as the other backs and again, at this level, the competition is fierce.

IN: Mikey Lewis

Probably the controversial call here. Lewis, in the eyes of many, was fortunate to have a place in the squad. That said, he is devastating in good ball and against a France side where England are likely to dominate territory, it very much feels like his sort of game.

OUT: Harry Smith

Polar opposite to Lewis. Smith is better in the games of attrition and when his side needs to get a foothold in the game. England should be able to do that without needing his kicking prowess and game management. Lewis just feels like a better fit for this particular game.