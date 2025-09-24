Former Wigan Warriors youngster Logan Astley has made the move into rugby union with local community outfit Wigan RUFC.

Astley made two senior appearances for the Warriors, with both of those coming back in 2022 during Matt Peet’s first season in charge.

As well as those two games in Super League, he also gained experience out on loan with both Featherstone Rovers and Oldham.

Come the end of the 2023 campaign, the 22-year-old then linked up permanently with Oldham having donned a shirt for them as a loanee, and helped Sean Long’s side to the League 1 title.

Former Wigan Warriors young gun makes cross-code switch following Championship exit

But in July, having been limited in his game time this year in the Championship, the versatile back departed with immediate effect and stated that he was taking a complete break to rugby league.

Two months on, his return to the field has been sealed with union outfit Wigan RUFC.

Having been promoted last season, Astley‘s new club compete in the Counties 1 ADM Lancashire & Cheshire division, in the seventh tier of the rugby union pyramid.

Their new campaign started earlier this month, and he has so far featured in both of their league games – against Aspull RFC as well as Tarleton RUFC.

Slotting into an outside-centre role as he switches code, Astley claimed two assists last weekend to help book Wigan RUFC’s spot in the next round of the Counties 1 North Plate competition via a win at home against Warrington RUFC.

