Former Wigan Warriors young gun released by League 1 club as team-mate seals loan move

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Toby Brannan has been released by League 1 outfit Rochdale Hornets, with team-mate Joe Lowe making a loan switch across the division to Whitehaven.

Brannan – who will turn 23 in November – had been with Rochdale since the start of the 2023 campaign, joining them from Wigan’s youth setup.

During his time with the Warriors, the forward didn’t register a senior appearance for the Super League heavyweights, but impressed at both academy and reserves levels.

He also featured on loan for both Cornwall and Workington Town before linking up with the Hornets, who he scored two tries in 26 appearances for across all competitions.

The 22-year-old had struggled for game time in Gary Thornton’s side this term, playing just four times with only one of those games coming in League 1.

As Rochdale confirmed Brannan’s release, they also announced versatile back Lowe’s loan move.

Primarily operating in the halves but also able to slot in at full-back, the Wigan-born ace spent much of his early life in Australia and donned a shirt in the Queensland Cup.

Having gone on to play eight times for Swinton Lions in 2023, he then moved over to France and represented Tonneins in the Elite 2 competition, before returning to the UK oncemore and linking up with the Hornets back in May.

Lowe, 24, is yet to register a first-team appearance at the Crown Oil Arena and will now spend the remainder of the season on loan at fellow League 1 side Whitehaven.

Notably, Haven themselves have granted overseas ace Cameron Brown a release from his contract in Cumbria, leaving themselves in need of a half-back.

Brown had already departed Championship outfit Widnes Vikings earlier this season without registering a competitive appearance.

