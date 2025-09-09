Former Wigan Warriors young gun extends stay with Championship heavyweights

Former Wigan Warriors youngster Ben O’Keefe has penned a new deal to remain with ambitious Championship side Oldham for the 2026 campaign.

O’Keefe came through the youth ranks at Wigan and scored a try on his sole senior appearance for the Cherry and Whites back in August 2022.

As the Warriors were beaten 38-28 away at Craven Park by Hull KR that day, he also slotted over four goals.

Now 23, the versatile back has been with Oldham since the start of the 2024 campaign: scoring 18 tries in 24 appearances across all competitions for them to date.

The Roughyeds – who will finish fourth on the Championship ladder and compete in the play-offs this term – announced O’Keefe’s new deal on Tuesday morning.

He said: “I’m excited. I have only caught the back end of this season due to injuries, so this is exciting.

“The sky is the limit for what we can achieve here. We keep signing unbelievable players and the talent we have in this squad is immense so it is up to us really.

“When you have a big group of players and your goal is the same, then everyone bonds and it is fun. You walk through these doors and everyone is on the same page.

With games for Rochdale Hornets also on his CV, O’Keefe has scored 33 tries – and kicked 13 goals – in 48 senior career appearances overall to date, lining up in each of the top three divisions.

Oldham head coach Sean Long added: “Ben has come back from injury and nailed down a place in the starting side, which is credit to him.

“He is a talented lad and I have no doubt we have not scratched the surface yet of what he can produce as a player.”

