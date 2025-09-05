Former Wigan Warriors youngster Finley Beardsworth is among the latest trio to have penned a contract extension with League 1 outfit Swinton Lions for 2026.

Swinton, who will finish third in League 1 this term, played their final game of the campaign on August 24 as they beat local rivals Rochdale Hornets 18-12.

Since then, they have moved fast to tie a plethora of their stars down: with a total of 16 now confirmed alongside the retirement of captain Mitch Cox.

Beardsworth headlines the latest trio to have been handed a new one-year deal after a first season with the Lions which has seen him feature 18 times across all competitions.

Former Wigan Warriors young gun among trio to extend stay with League 1 club

The 21-year-old joined Paul Wood’s side ahead of the 2025 campaign from Wigan‘s youth system.

He never featured at first-team level for the Warriors, but gained senior experience out on loan/dual-registration with both Midlands Hurricanes and Barrow Raiders between 2023 and 2024.

As his new deal was announced via social media earlier this week, he said: “I really enjoyed my first season with Swinton.

“It was an easy decision to make when I had the option to stay for next year. I’m excited to play again for the Lions in 2026.”

Beardsworth’s sole try for the Lions to date came in a win against Goole Vikings in March. That was the second senior try of his career having also notched one in the colours of Midlands back in 2023.

Swinton boss Wood added: “I’m really happy to get Finley Beardsworth over the line for 2026.

“Like a couple of other players, he had the option to move on, but after a couple of conversations it was clear he was really enjoying his time at Swinton Lions and wanted to keep progressing with us.

“Fin comes from the Wigan youth system and you can see that in his DNA.

“He does all the little things that contribute to winning a game – the effort areas like being dominant in defence, working hard off the ball, applying kick pressure, and finding the floor in attack to win quick play-the-balls.

“Those things are vital and make a massive difference to the lads around him.

“What makes Fin so valuable is that he’s a no-nonsense type of player who gives 100% regardless of how he feels. He just gets the job done.

“On top of that, he’s got the ability to adapt his game further, to play with the ball and develop his offload, which excites us for the future.

“We’re really looking forward to working with him in 2026 and helping him take his game to the next level.”

Retentions and a new recruit

Alongside Beardsworth, front-rowers Jamie Reddecliff and Bobby Shingler – who both spent time in the junior ranks of Warrington Wolves – have also extended their stays with Swinton for 2026.

Reddecliff scored one try in 12 appearances across all competitions during his first season under Wood’s tutelage.

Shingler meanwhile grabbed one try in 18 appearances.

The Lions have also confirmed the addition of former North Wales Crusaders man Connor Parkinson for 2026.

Able to slot in at full-back, in the centres or on the wing, the utility has donned a shirt for England’s Community Lions on the international front with stints at both Wigan St Jude’s and Ashton Bears on his CV.