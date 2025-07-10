Former Wigan Warriors young gun Logan Astley has decided to take a complete break from rugby league, departing Championship outfit Oldham with immediate effect.

Billinge-born Astley came through the youth ranks at Wigan and made two senior appearances for the club.

Both of those came in 2022, featuring in Super League clashes against both Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR.

Now 22, the former England youth international linked up permanently with Oldham ahead of the 2024 campaign having previously donned a shirt as a loanee for the Roughyeds.

He helped Sean Long’s side to the League 1 title last term, and made his second appearance of the current campaign last weekend as they got the better of Widnes Vikings with a 22-4 win.

But the Championship club have now announced the youngster’s decision to spend some time out of the game.

Astley also donned a shirt as a loanee for Featherstone Rovers during his time as a Wigan player, and has 34 senior appearances on his CV in total.

All 23 of his tries were scored in an Oldham shirt, including 13 – and 11 goals – last year en-route to the League 1 title.

As the half-back’s departure from Boundary Park was announced on Thursday night, Oldham’s Managing Director Mike Ford said: “Logan has been considering his future for a while.

“Unfortunately, after the game against Widnes on Sunday, he confirmed to us that he would like to take time out of the sport and pursue opportunities away from rugby league.

“It goes without saying that everyone wishes Logan all the very best and he will always be welcome at our club.”

Elsewhere, Oldham have also confirmed that veteran forward Adam Lawton has been released from the remainder of his contract in order to take up an 18-month contract offer from Widnes.

The 32-year-old – who has featured twice as a loanee for the Vikings already this term – now returns to the DCBL Stadium on a permanent basis.

Lawton’s stint at Boundary Park produced 14 tries in 24 appearances across all competitions.

