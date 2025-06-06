Kai Pearce-Paul admits the opportunity to play under one of his childhood heroes was one of the main reasons in him agreeing to sign for Wests Tigers.

The London-born forward will join the Tigers on a three-year deal from the start of next season, after agreeing to leave Newcastle Knights at the end of his current contract.

Pearce-Paul joined the Knights from Wigan and has emerged into one of the NRL’s standout and premiere forwards.

He will play an integral part in England’s bid to win the Ashes this autumn before linking up with the Tigers and Benji Marshall: whom Pearce-Paul admitted played a major decision in his thinking.

“I am excited to join the Wests Tigers in 2026. It is a fantastic opportunity, and I cannot wait,” he said.

“I grew up watching Benji and have always looked up to him, so being coached by him will be pretty special.”

The forward will join an increasingly-exciting squad at Wests, with Marshall attempting to restore the Tigers to the NRL’s upper echelons.

And Marshall admitted he was thrilled to get Pearce-Paul’s signature over the line and add him to his squad for 2026 and beyond.

“Kai is a powerful, mobile forward who really suits what we’re building here,” said Marshall.

“He’s not only a great athlete but also a great person, and he’ll bring strong qualities to our team.