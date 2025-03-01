George Williams is hoping to have the last laugh on the Wigan fans who booed him during Wednesday’s media launch event in Las Vegas.

The Warrington Wolves captain was mercilessly jeered on stage at the Red Tail Sports Bar in Resorts World, a hotel complex where all six men’s teams are staying ahead of Saturday’s four-game spectacular.

Williams has grown accustomed to taking stick from fans of his hometown club, where he came through the ranks and became a Super League champion.

The 31-year-old made 178 appearances for Wigan from 2013 to 2019 and was in the side that won Grand Finals in 2016 and 2018.

But he was vilified by some Warriors supporters when he opted for Warrington rather than a return to Wigan in July 2021, when he cut short his stint in the NRL with Canberra Raiders.

Williams could see the funny side of the banter at Wednesday’s launch in Vegas and told Love Rugby League: “I’m used to that from Wigan fans.

“But when you’re getting booed it’s nice to try and prove people wrong so I’ll be hoping to do that on Saturday. I still live in Wigan and get a bit of chit-chat here and there but it’s part and parcel of the game.

“They’re doing it for a laugh and I speak to a lot of them around the town so it is what it is. I’ve got family and friends who support them and I grew up as a Wigan fan but now I’m firmly committed to Warrington.

“I look back at my Wigan days with a smile on my face and everyone I bump into is normally pretty good. It’s been the same out here in Vegas but like I say, I’m obviously hoping we get the win on Saturday.”

Williams is a senior figure in a Wire side pushing for the club to become champions for the first time since 1955.

The England captain, a hugely respected figure in the game, stepped up earlier this week when Sam Burgess was delayed in getting to Vegas due to visa complications.

Burgess finally arrived on Wednesday night and the Wire spent Thursday training with Penrith Panthers.

“It’s a blessing to have Sam here – he’s our leader and the main man who we listen to,” said Williams. “He’s told us to enjoy being in Vegas and to interact with the fans and the media.

“You’ve got to do it with a smile on your face and it’s just brilliant to be here. The main goal is to win a Super League title and that hasn’t changed.

“Since Sam has come in, it’s probably the first time I’ve believed we really can do that. I like to win because I’ve been involved in winning teams and now we have a good culture and environment.

“You want to come into training and work hard because if you don’t then you’re soon out the door. That’s the system which Sam has brought in but we also have a good laugh. He’s also not since retired from playing himself, so we have a great balance here.”

Williams is buzzing to be in Vegas and added: “Playing in Las Vegas is probably something I never thought would happen.

“It’s fantastic for Super League and for our sport and it’s building up to Saturday really nicely now.