Former Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa is set to land a surprise role with Premier League football club Chelsea FC, following his retirement from professional rugby league.

The Samoan international hung up his boots last month after a decorated 17-year professional career, nine of which he spent with the Warriors.

Per a report in the Daily Mail, the 36-year-old will now take up a new role with Premier League side Chelsea, acting as a player support and development officer. In his new role, he will work closely with head of men’s operations and welfare Kevin Campello and will assist with co-ordination around training and match days.

The report also comes following Isa’s admission that he retired from the game after a new opportunity presented itself.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue,” he said in a statement confirming his retirement last month. “For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.”

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula. I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again.”

Isa began his career in the NRL with Penrith but only made one appearance before heading to Melbourne IN 2009. After two seasons with the Storm, he moved to the UK to join Castleford Tigers, but again only spent a season there before heading to Widnes. Isa went on to make 87 appearances during his spell with the Vikings before joining Wigan, where he became a firm fan favourite. During his time with the Cherry and Whites, Isa made a whopping 209 appearances and helped the club win four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups and one World Club Challenge.

