Former Wigan Warriors ace hangs up boots as immense pride shared

Former Super League ace and veteran Wales international Rhodri Lloyd has announced his decision to retire, sharing his immense pride for the career he has enjoyed.

Caerphilly-born Lloyd began his career with South Wales Scorpions before being picked up by Super League heavyweights Wigan back in 2012.

Featuring three times for the Warriors that year having made his debut in their colours against Leeds Rhinos, he went on to enjoy loan stints with Leigh, London Broncos, Widnes Vikings, Swinton Lions, Whitehaven and Workington Town.

Departing Wigan on a permanent basis at the end of the 2015 campaign, he linked back up with Swinton ahead of the following season and amassed more than 150 appearances in their colours.

Lloyd has spent the last two years of his career back at Widnes, playing 46 times across all competitions for the Championship outfit to take his career appearance tally above the 300-mark.

‘I’ve made the decision to hang up the boots after 15 years… I just felt it was becoming more difficult to balance things between work and rugby’

The Vikings announced that Lloyd would retire earlier this week, with the final game of his career to come this weekend at home against former club London.

Explaining his retirement, he said: “I’ve made the decision to hang up the boots after 15 years. Obviously, I’ve played a lot of that period part-time, and I just felt it was becoming more difficult to balance things between work and rugby.

“I work as a teacher, so trying to juggle work commitments and parents’ evenings whilst trying to make it to training was quite tough.

“Another big reason for the decision is that I’ve got a second baby on the way, and with all our family being back home in Wales, we don’t have the support network up here to help us.

“With all those factors and the fact that my wife would be at home with two toddlers without that support network, I think it would have been quite selfish of me to continue with rugby. So I think the time is definitely right to hang up the boots.”

Lloyd’s career has also seen him star on the international front for Wales, first donning their shirt at senior level in October 2010 against Italy. He has 30 caps on his CV, and has played in each of the last three World Cups.

The Penpedairheol native added: “To have played in three World Cups is something I’ll always be proud of. Scoring at the Millennium Stadium in 2013 was a fantastic feeling, and I feel incredibly privileged to be the youngest ever player to play for Wales.

“Getting to play in Super League for Widnes, Wigan, and London (is a career highlight). To have been able to play at the pinnacle was fantastic.

“I’ve just enjoyed every minute of it; they’ve all been highlights for me.”

‘ Pretty much my whole professional career as a coach, I’ve worked alongside Rhod; he’s someone I consider a really close friend’

The 32-year-old has spent a large chunk of his career working alongside Widnes head coach Allan Coleman, who was also the man in charge during his second stint at Swinton.

Coleman said: “Where do I start with Rhod? An absolute legend of a guy.

“Pretty much my whole professional career as a coach, I’ve worked alongside Rhod; he’s someone I consider a really close friend.

“I can’t thank him enough for his efforts. He’s had a fantastic career, playing over 300 games, and representing his country is a brilliant achievement.

“He’ll be massively missed at our club, but we wish him the best of luck in whatever he does next.”

