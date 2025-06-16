Former Wigan Warriors forward Ben Flower has been appointed to a senior role within the coaching set-up at Wales’ women’s side in rugby union.

Flower has been coaching in rugby league with the South Wales Jets since retiring from playing in 2021. He concluded his own on-field career with a short stint at Leigh, after eight seasons with Wigan which saw him win a plethora of honours.

And the Welsh international has now transitioned back to union, the sport he began his career in before switching to league in 2008 with Crusaders.

Flower has been appointed as the Welsh collision coach, and will be involved with the women’s side for at least their tour of Australia this summer and the upcoming Rugby World Cup in England.

He said: “Being involved with Wales is always a privilege and being asked and to have the chance of being involved with my country is an honour you don’t turn down.

“Having played at a World Cup as a player and to have this chance to play a role as Wales prepare for a World Cup is an opportunity I am looking forward to.”

Wales head coach Sean Lynn admitted he was delighted to appoint someone of Flower’s experience, having previously been involved with the Welsh squad in a different role.

He said: “Ben is someone who has worked with this squad of players before and the W6N review highlighted the need to improve our collision work and dominance, both sides of the ball, as a real area we can improve on.”

