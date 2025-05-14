Former Western Reds skipper Matt Fuller has come out and voiced who he believes should lead the troops for the incoming Perth Bears franchise.

Fuller, a long-time Perth local, was a part of the inaugural Western Reds squad in 1995.

The 55-year-old is now key figure in Perth’s sporting circles and knows a thing or two about the sports market out west.

The ex-NRL and Super League player says that getting the talent right up-front could see the Western Australian team explode as a powerhouse of the sport.

Fuller believes there are two super-star names the Bears must gun for to make it an overnight success.

The Reds man believes that nabbing Souths megastar Latrell Mitchell and Panthers captain Isaah Yeo would supercharge the Bears’ debut in 2027.

“They are two of the best and most respected players in the game and if we get them, they will attract other good players to come across,” said Fuller in a comment published by Nine Sport.

In a passionate pitch to the club’s backers, Fuller said Latrell’s sheer star power could ignite fan support across the west.

“Latrell being a proud Indigenous man would instantly connect with the greater community with his huge profile and personality, and he is a match-winner on his day – as he showed against the Broncos last weekend.”

But it’s not just flair that Fuller is chasing. He says Yeo is the ideal on-field general to lead the Bears into their new era.

“Yeo is a great role model and would be an ideal club captain and I believe he has connections in Perth so that could be a factor.”

As excitement builds in the west, Fuller revealed he’s also helping organise a 30-year reunion for the original Western Reds squad.

“The timing with all that has happened in the past week couldn’t be better and it is exciting times for the west,” he said.

“We should never have lost our team. There are a lot of people delighted to have it back.”

With footy fever rising and whispers of signings swirling, the message from Fuller is loud and clear: let’s lock in the big guns and get Perth roaring from the very first kick-off.