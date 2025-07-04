Former Warrington Wolves junior Aiden Doolan has penned a deal with Barrow Raiders for the rest of 2025 – after being recommended to the club by a Sky Sports pundit.

Doolan left Warrington at the end of last season and joined Huddersfield Giants on trial. However, an injury during that trial wrote off any chance of a deal being offered to the hooker.

But now, he has secured a contract in the Championship with the Raiders after signing until the end of this season, with the former Wolves man aiming to help cement the Cumbrian club’s place in the play-offs.

“I’m happy to have sorted coming to Barrow for the rest of the year,” he said.

“It’s a great opportunity for myself, and I will do my best to play a part in helping the club finish in a good spot, come the end of the season. Hopefully we can cement our place in the play-offs – that’s the ultimate aim.”

Doolan was recommended to Barrow by Terry O’Connor, with the hooker having previously spent time in Widnes Vikings’ academy.

Barrow coach Paul Crarey revealed: “Terry O’Connor recommended Aiden to us, and we decided to bring him in to try and maintain our play-off position.

“He has trained with us already and fitted in really well. His attitude is fantastic and Luke Broadbent has been a big help getting him settled at the club.”

Raiders director of rugby Andy Gaffney said: “In Aiden, we are getting a young, hungry player determined to prove his worth to this club.

“He is immensely grateful for the opportunity to come here, and likewise we are delighted to have him as part of our group.”

