UK Anti-Doping have announced that former Warrington Wolves youngster Josh Lynch has been given a 16-month suspension after testing positive for a banned substance.

Lynch made a memorable debut for the Wolves in 2022, scoring on his Super League debut against Huddersfield. However, that proved to be the only appearance he would make for the Wire in competitive rugby.

He subsequently spent 2023 on loan at North Wales Crusaders and was tested on December 14 of that year during a pre-season training session with the Wolves.

That returned an Adverse Analytical Finding for ibutamoren, a growth hormone which is prohibited for use in sport by UKAD.

Lynch was then tested again at his home address in January 2024: but that urine sample did not return an AAF. However, Lynch was notified on February 2 that he had committed an Anti-Doping Rule Violation for use of a prohibited substance and he was provisionally suspended.

​​​UKAD said in a statement: “Lynch accepted he had committed the ADRVs but indicated that he wished to challenge the Consequences on the basis that he denied knowingly or intentionally using ibutamoren or any other Prohibited Substance. UKAD subsequently charged Mr Lynch with both ADRVs.

“In response to the Charge, Mr Lynch provided an account of accidental ingestion of ibutamoren. Mr Lynch stated that, on 12 December 2023, he consumed a protein shake that had been prepared in a blender.

“Mr Lynch further stated that he was unaware the blender had previously been used by a friend to prepare a protein shake containing ibutamoren. Mr Lynch claimed to be unaware that his friend was using ibutamoren.”

And in a decision earlier this year in January, a panel accepted the account of events put forward by Lynch and said he did not act with intent.

However, he was given a 16-month suspension backdated to the time of his provisional suspension. That began on February 2, 2024, and will expire later this year at 11:59pm on June 1 2025.

Lynch’s contract was not renewed by Warrington for 2025 – but he is free to return to the sport later this summer.