Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets have signed former Warrington Wolves youngster Dan Hackney on a deal until the end of the season following his short stint at Leigh Leopards.

Forward Hackney formed part of Wire’s academy side which went through the entirety of last season undefeated, appearing off the bench as they beat Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final.

Having also starred in a tour of Australia against the academies of Penrith Panthers, New South Wales and Gold Coast Titans at the end of 2025, he has missed the majority of this season through an ankle injury which required surgery.

But after spending a few weeks donning the colours of Leigh in their reserves as a trialist, he has now been picked up by Rochdale.

Former Warrington Wolves young gun Dan Hackney lands Championship move to Rochdale Hornets after Leigh Leopards stint

Hackney, who had the operation on his ankle, during the off-season has only penned a short-term deal until the end of the season with the Hornets: who have only three games left this term.

He goes straight into contention for their midweek Championship clash away against Dewsbury Rams on Wednesday night though, and will attempt to earn a contract for 2027 while at the Crown Oil Arena.

The youngster said: “I’m buzzing with the opportunity to play for this club.

“I’m really excited to play under (head coach) Gary Thornton and alongside a great set of lads. There’s plenty of experience within the group, and I’m hoping to learn and develop whilst I’m here.

“Most importantly, I’m ready to rip in, wear the shirt with pride, and put everything on the line to get some good results for the fans in the final three games of the season.”

Sunday afternoon saw Rochdale win 22-20 on the road in Cumbria against Workington Town, with that their seventh league victory of the season.

The Hornets will not be involved in the play-offs, but will hope to kick on and finish as close as possible to that top ten as they round off with games against Hunslet and Oldham following the trip to Dewsbury.

Chairman Andy Mazey added: “Dan has been recommended by Ryan O’Brien, (Head of Youth) at Warrington, as part of our ongoing relationship,

“He has also been spoken of highly by my good friend Stu Littler (Leigh’s Reserves head coach), as he’s been getting some game time with Leigh recently.

“He is a big, aggressive lad who will be looking to impress Gary and the staff, and hoping to take his opportunity at Championship level.”