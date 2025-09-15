Former Warrington Wolves half-back Declan Patton has landed a new club for 2026 after agreeing a switch to newly-crowned League 1 champions North Wales Crusaders.

Patton’s time at Widnes Vikings came to an end on Sunday following their defeat to London Broncos, with the Championship side admitting on Monday that he was one of several players who would not be offered fresh terms with Allan Coleman’s side.

But Patton has already found a new club in a similar geographical area for 2026, after agreeing to sign for Carl Forster’s Crusaders next year.

He brings with him a wealth of experience, having played for the likes of Bradford, Salford and the Wolves throughout his career. And he will now aim to become a pivotal figure for Crusaders in the newly-merged Championship and League 1 division.

Forster said: “A player of Dec’s calibre speaks for themselves in terms of what they can bring to the club.

“We’ve had conversations with Dec over the past few weeks, and we felt he could really add something alongside both Jordy and Toby in the halves for our Championship campaign next season.

“He’s an experienced head with no end of quality, and I think we have the environment for Dec to come into, enjoy his rugby, and help us continue the exciting project which we’re building here at the club.”

The 30-year-old joined Widnes at the start of this season having previously spent the 2024 campaign with fellow Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

