Former Warrington Wolves star Chris Sandow sent to prison Down Under

Former Warrington Wolves star Chris Sandow has been sent to prison Down Under after being caught with a rifle in public and throwing rocks at cars.

Sandow, who donned a shirt for both South Sydney Rabbitohs and Parramatta Eels in the NRL before his stint in Super League at Warrington, was embroiled in controversy right the way through his career.

Last December, was sentenced to 200 hours of unpaid community services within a year and was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driver’s licence for two years after obstructing police having earlier being disqualified from driving.

Now, he has been sentenced to jail time having appeared at Ipswich Magistrates Court last Friday (August 29).

His charges involved carrying a weapon in public, drug possession, possessing explosives, assaulting and obstructing police officers, and wilful damage as well as throwing rocks at cars in March.

Born in Kingaroy, Sandow joined Warrington at the back end of the 2015 campaign. His time at the Halliwell Jones Stadium saw him score 12 tries and 26 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions.

As well as kicking the winning drop goal in a Super League clash against Salford in March 2016, he also appeared in both the Challenge Cup final and Grand Final that year.

Wire lost both of those, to Hull FC and Wigan Warriors respectively, with the half-back scoring a try under the Wembley arch in that Challenge Cup loss.

After departing Warrington, he never played first-grade again, representing Queensland Cup side Norths Devils and Mackay Rugby League outfit Moranbah Miners.

Sandow, who will turn 37 in January, will remain in jail until at least March 3, 2026. That is the date at which he will be eligible for release to parole.

