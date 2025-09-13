Former Warrington Wolves forward Ben Evans has confirmed he will retire at the end of the current season – and has targeted a farewell appearance with Wales before going into retirement.

The 32-year-old Bridgend-born prop has revealed this year will be his last as a professional. Evans played for North Wales Crusaders in the 2025 season, helping them to win the League 1 title before calling time on his career.

He has played for the likes of Warrington, Bradford and London throughout his career and in a retirement post made on social media, Evans – the brother of fellow Welsh star Rhys – has paid tribute to all those who helped him through his career, as well as his friends and family.

He said: “Absolutely blessed to have a career in Rugby League and to be paid to play rugby for 17 years, man has it flown by.

“I would like to thank everyone at Warrington who gave me my chance, from Peter Farrell right through to Tony Smith. To John Kear and everyone at Wales RL & every other coach I’ve had, thank you! To my Mum, thank you for believing in us & giving us the opportunity to follow our dreams and answer the “what if”.

“I would like to thank my wife for supporting me over the last 13 years of this journey, who told me to go follow my dreams playing in London and France and for being at my last game with my children, a day l’ll never forget.

“I would also like to thank all my team mates! Some have become life long friends all through rugby. Hopefully I’ll get to finish how I started, in the Welsh jersey”.

Evans has also spent time with Toulouse and Barrow during his career, as well as making 12 appearances at Test level for Wales, including featuring at the Rugby League World Cup.